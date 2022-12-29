Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF Declares Interim Dividend of $0.27 (ASX:RDV)

Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF (ASX:RDV – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share on Sunday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russell Investments High Dividend Australian Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.