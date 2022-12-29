Safe 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $135.62 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $6.51 or 0.00039118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00112958 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00188945 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00055652 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000318 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.72013909 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

