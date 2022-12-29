Safe (SAFE) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $6.71 or 0.00040543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Safe has a market cap of $139.87 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00112523 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00190723 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00054744 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.80029819 USD and is down -7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.