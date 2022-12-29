Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,531 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $743,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $257.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,536 shares of company stock worth $27,705,963 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

