Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 21.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,536 shares of company stock valued at $27,705,963. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.75. 77,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,533,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $257.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

