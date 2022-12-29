Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Samsonite International Trading Up 0.5 %

Samsonite International stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. Samsonite International has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International ( OTCMKTS:SMSEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $790.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsonite International will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

See Also

