Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.60

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.
Samsung Electronics Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83.
Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
