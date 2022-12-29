San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Short Interest Update

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

San Miguel Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMGBY remained flat at $16.35 on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195. San Miguel has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81.

San Miguel Company Profile

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, infrastructure, cement, and banking businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products and refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, producing, and marketing of flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing of coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

