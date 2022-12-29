Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON) Short Interest Down 80.0% in December

Sandston Co. (OTCMKTS:SDON – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Sandston Stock Performance

Shares of SDON remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Sandston has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Sandston Company Profile

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products.

