Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.65 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and $4,068.54 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,194.39 or 0.07213234 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00030495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00067389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00055478 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007994 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

