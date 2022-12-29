Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,420,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 43.4% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $101,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,836. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

