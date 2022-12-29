Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,814 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $24,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,031.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 158,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,416. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.