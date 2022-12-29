Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Investment Group LLC

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.