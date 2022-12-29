Scott & Selber Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 1.1% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.3 %

SYY stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. Argus lifted their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

