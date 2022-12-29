Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU) Short Interest Up 875.0% in December

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 875.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCRMU remained flat at $10.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,431. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCRMU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,628,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 2,081.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 1,909,200 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,920,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 507,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 149,750 shares in the last quarter.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

