Secret Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.76 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $16.76 million and $6,062.99 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00112800 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00188866 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00055557 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040631 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000318 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00547782 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,229.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.