SelfKey (KEY) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SelfKey has a total market cap of $15.36 million and $2.96 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SelfKey has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

