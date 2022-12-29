Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 59,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 35.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 790,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 206,733 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 439,996 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 720,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $355,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $9.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

