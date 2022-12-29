Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $335.84

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.84 ($4.05) and traded as low as GBX 264 ($3.19). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 274.50 ($3.31), with a volume of 2,742,275 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £777.08 million and a PE ratio of 422.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 335.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

