Serum Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.13 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $17.13 million and $7.71 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $852.22 or 0.05132941 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00497271 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,891.84 or 0.29463542 BTC.

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

