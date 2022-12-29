Serum (SRM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.74 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $17.74 million and $6.85 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Serum

Serum was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

