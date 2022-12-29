Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Up 89.3% in December

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SEVN traded up 0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 8.95. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is 9.38. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of 8.57 and a 52-week high of 11.80.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 138.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 14.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

