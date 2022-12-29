Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Up 89.3% in December

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of SEVN traded up 0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 8.95. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is 9.38. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of 8.57 and a 52-week high of 11.80.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%.
Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Seven Hills Realty Trust
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
