Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 1,276.9% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHZHY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 42,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,919. Shenzhou International Group has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

