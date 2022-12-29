Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 1,276.9% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance
Shares of SHZHY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 42,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,919. Shenzhou International Group has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.
