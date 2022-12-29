Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.34. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 17,858 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Sherritt International Stock Performance
About Sherritt International
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.
