Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) fell 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 2,395,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,191,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFT. Oppenheimer downgraded Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $0.90 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.
Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
