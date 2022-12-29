Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) fell 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 2,395,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,191,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFT. Oppenheimer downgraded Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Shift Technologies to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $0.90 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift Technologies

About Shift Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Shift Technologies by 93.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shift Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shift Technologies by 82.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.