Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 67.8% in December

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the November 30th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

Shares of SHECY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.19. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.