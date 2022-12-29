ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $838,360.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $838,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,304,471.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total transaction of $1,169,760.00.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $207.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,559. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.55. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of ShockWave Medical

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,527,000 after buying an additional 25,770 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $1,690,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 37,300.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.