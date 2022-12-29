Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Declines By 89.1%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:JEQ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 31,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,813. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Japan Equity Fund (JEQ)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.