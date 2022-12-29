Short Interest in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Declines By 89.1%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JEQ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 31,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,813. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,160,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,362,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 60,233 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,595 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 366.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 199,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 156,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

