Short Interest in Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Decreases By 82.9%

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Trading Up 3.7 %

Barry Callebaut stock traded up $69.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,972.50. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99. Barry Callebaut has a 1 year low of $1,783.55 and a 1 year high of $2,482.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,931.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,017.59.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank raised Barry Callebaut from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 2,050 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Barry Callebaut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.