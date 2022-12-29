Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Expands By 329.8%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 329.8% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CII stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,807. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.0059 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $12.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 72.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $176,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

