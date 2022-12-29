Short Interest in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Decreases By 66.2%

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the November 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BIT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 2,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,293. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

