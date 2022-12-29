Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Drops By 62.5%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHI opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3,183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 112,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 108,973 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 481,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 42.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.