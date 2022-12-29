Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Drops By 62.5%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CHI opened at $10.62 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
