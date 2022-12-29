Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Declines By 88.6%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Capgemini Stock Performance

Shares of CGEMY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($244.68) to €200.00 ($212.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.20.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

