Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Grows By 290.5%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 290.5% from the November 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 595,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $918,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $976,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 723,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 354,102 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFIV opened at $10.18 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.
About CF Acquisition Corp. IV
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
