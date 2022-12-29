Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Decreases By 73.9%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the November 30th total of 304,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 783,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,436. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.49.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
