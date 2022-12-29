Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Decreases By 73.9%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the November 30th total of 304,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 783,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,436. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $2.49.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

