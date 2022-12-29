Short Interest in Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Decreases By 51.9%

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 350,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,685.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.69) to GBX 4,000 ($48.27) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,850.00.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DCHPF remained flat at $33.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $67.50.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Articles

