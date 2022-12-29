Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Drops By 60.1%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the November 30th total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.1 days.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.02. 15,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. Diageo has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

