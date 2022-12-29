Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Drops By 94.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the November 30th total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,513,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,835,000 after buying an additional 232,045 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,880,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,268,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after buying an additional 221,156 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,149,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.73. 556,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,429. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $11.26.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

