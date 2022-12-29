Short Interest in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI) Rises By 159.5%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 553,000 shares, a growth of 159.5% from the November 30th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Price Performance

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI stock remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Thursday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

About FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.