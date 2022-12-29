Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Rises By 171.9%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, an increase of 171.9% from the November 30th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEP. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,436,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FEP traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $43.87.

