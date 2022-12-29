Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Expands By 1,208.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 1,208.3% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ROBT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.98. 26,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,158. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 203.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 434.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

