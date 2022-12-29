Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Expands By 1,208.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 1,208.3% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of ROBT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.98. 26,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,158. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
