Short Interest in Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Declines By 72.3%

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,724,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global Digital Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of GDSI stock remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. 777,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Global Digital Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing security and technology solutions. It develops Pilot Assisted Landing System, which generates a host of new applications through landing trajectory optimization that provides safety margin against weather related hazardous conditions, such as wind shear, wake turbulence, icing, and low ceilings and fog.

