Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Expands By 277.4%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,777,800 shares, an increase of 277.4% from the November 30th total of 736,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,851.9 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Performance
Guangzhou Automobile Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.64. 10,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.06.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile
