Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Decreases By 92.6%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hongkong Land Trading Up 3.2 %

Hongkong Land stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC lowered Hongkong Land from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

