Short Interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Rises By 143.6%

Dec 29th, 2022

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMHGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 143.6% from the November 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Impac Mortgage Stock Down 3.8 %

Impac Mortgage stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 70,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,390. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Further Reading

