Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Decreases By 30.1%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PID opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 321,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $655,000. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

