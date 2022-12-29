Short Interest in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Decreases By 30.1%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 127,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
PID opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
