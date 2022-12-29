Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Declines By 75.9%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the November 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ISHG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $78.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

