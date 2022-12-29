Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Decreases By 77.3%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kyocera Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. 45,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26. Kyocera has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

