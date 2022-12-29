Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Decreases By 77.3%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kyocera Stock Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. 45,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26. Kyocera has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45.
About Kyocera
