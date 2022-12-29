Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Increases By 285.0%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 285.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMY remained flat at $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.