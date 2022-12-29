Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Increases By 285.0%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 285.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LMPMY remained flat at $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
