Short Interest in LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF) Decreases By 92.3%

LXI REIT plc (OTCMKTS:LXILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

LXI REIT Trading Up 25.0 %

OTCMKTS LXILF traded up 0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 1.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950. The business’s 50 day moving average is 1.31. LXI REIT has a fifty-two week low of 0.91 and a fifty-two week high of 2.20.

Get LXI REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LXI REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.